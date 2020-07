Rehoboth Beach Requires Face Coverings Following Spike Of COVID-19 Cases

AS WELL AS CASINOS BUT FACECOVERINGS WILL BE REQUIRED.WELL, DELAWARE IS ALSOSLOWING DOWN PLANS TO REOPEN.THAT INCLUDES A TOUGH BREAKFOR BUSINESSES GOING INTO THE4TH OF JULY HOLIDAY.JAN CARABEO IS LIVE TO BREAKIT DOWN FOR US.GOOD MORNING, JAN.Reporter: JIM, GOODMORNING.LET'S TALK ABOUT PHILADELPHIAFIRST.THE HEALTH COMMISSIONER HEREIN THE CITY IS ACTUALLY ASKINGPHILADELPHIANS NOT TO GO DOWNTHE SHORE THIS HOLIDAY WEEKENDAND THAT INCLUDES BOTH THEJERSEY SHORE POINTS AS WELL ASTHE DELAWARE BEACHES AS SOMECOMMUNITIES EXPERIENCE ANUPTICK IN COVID-19 CASES RIGHTNOW.NOW, IN DELAWARE, AS YOUMENTIONED, SOME MOREPRECAUTIONS BEING PUT INTOPLACE TODAY.STARTING TODAY IN REHOBOTHBEACH, OFFICIALS THERE WILLSOON BE REQUIRING FACE MASKSBE WORN PRETTY MUCHEVERYWHERE.STARTING THIS EVENING INREHOBOTH BEACH DELAWARE,EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 12MUST WEAR A FACE MASK INPUBLIC.NOT ONLY DOES THAT INCLUDE INALL COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS BUTALSO ON SIDEWALKS, THEBOARDWALK, THE BEACH AND ONBICYCLES.THAT DECISION MADE AFTER ASPIKE IN CASES AT REHOBOTHBEACH AND AFTER GOVERNOR JOHNCARNEY ON TUESDAY ORDERED THECLOSURE OF BEACH BARS INEASTERN SUSSEX COUNTY TO LIMITTHE SPREAD OF THE VIRUS INBEACH COMMUNITIES.TOO MANY PEOPLE HAVESACRIFICED TOO MUCH FOR US TOSEE ANOTHER REALLY DRAMATICUPTICK.Reporter: GOVERNOR CARNEYSAYS TOO MANY PEOPLE HAVEN'TBEEN SOCIAL DISTANCING ORWEARING MASKS.AND THAT THE RECENT SPIKE INCOVID-19 CASES IS BEING LED BYYOUNGER PEOPLE.FROM 18 TO ABOUT 30 ISWHERE MOST OF THESE NEWPOSITIVE CASES ARE OCCURRINGAND THEY'RE OCCURRING MOSTLYAT ZIP CODES IN THE BEACHAREA.WE ALSO AT THAT TIMELEARNED OF SEVERAL LIFEGUARDSAS WELL AS A NUMBER OFRESTAURANT AND BAR EMPLOYEESWHO HAVE BECOME POSITIVE.Reporter: EARLIER THISWEEK, THE DELAWARE NATIONALGUARD SET UP CORONAVIRUSTESTING AT THE STARBOARD, APOPULAR RESTAURANT AND BAR INDEWEY BEACH.THE MAYOR THERE SAYS PEOPLECAN STILL ENJOY MEALS INSIDEOF RESTAURANTS.THE BAR AREAS HOWEVER WILL BECLOSED.BACK IN REHOBOTH THE GENERALMANAGER OF THE BIG CHILL SURFCANTINA SAYS HIS CLOSURE ISANOTHER BLOW BUTUNDERSTANDABLE.WE WOULD RATHER SAVE LIVESTHAN BRING IN A DOLLAR.Reporter: NOW, THAT MASKMANDATE IN REHOBOTH BEACHTAKES EFFECT AT 5:00 P.M.

THISEVENING.YOU ARE NOT REQUIRED TO WEAR AMASK WHILE ACTIVELY IN THEOCEAN.WE ARE REPORTING LIVE IN