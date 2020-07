Hong Kong protesters brave newly imposed national security law to take to the streets Video Credit: EyePress News - English - Duration: 03:47s - Published 2 minutes ago Hong Kong protesters brave newly imposed national security law to take to the streets Hong Kong police fired water cannon and tear gas on Wednesday to break up the first protest since China introduced sweeping security legislation and they made their first arrests under it, warning of punishment for calling for secession or subversion. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend