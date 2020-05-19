It's going to be another sunny and warm day across southeast Wisconsin with highs the 80s.

Historic Scotty's Bar and Pizza faces more than one health crisis

THIS MORNING WE'RE AT SCOTTY'SBAR AND PIZZA FOR WE'RE OPEN.DELANEY BREY SHOWS US HOW THEOWNER OVERCAME HIS OWNPERSONAL HEALTH ISSUES TO SEETHE THE OTHERGARY TIEDKE - OWNER OF THEHISTORIC SCOTTY'S BAR ANDPIZZA - DEALT WITH HIS OWNHEALTH - WHEN COVID-19 HIT THESTATES.

(((GARY SAYS:"Everything happened all atonce.

I was in the hospitalgetting open heart surgery atthe time of this on February28th.

So I had other peoplerunning it.")))WHEN WISCONSINSHUT DOWN BARS - GARY KNEWTHIER FOOD WOULD PROVIDE SOMEINCOME.

(((GARY SAYS: "Wealways had carry out.

We havea very good pickup stream,people call it in and you knowit's hot and ready.")))ADDINGDELIVERY DURING THE STAY ATHOME ORDER - GARY SAYS THECOMMUNITY SHOWED THEIR SUPPORT..(((GARY SAYS: "The peoplewere very generous with thetips and trying to support us.of new WITH THE BAR ABLE TOOPEN - GARY PLANS ON OPENINGTHE DINING AREA ON JULY 10TH....AND THERES MORE THAN JUSTPIZZA TO TRY.

"Not only thewe've got our fish fries.

Oldfashion chicken fry onSaturday and Sunday.

Ourhomemade potato pancakes,recipe of my father's.

Mygirlfriends special coleslaw,everything is homemadehere.")))ALWAYS LOOKINGFORWARD TO BETTER DAYS - RIGHTNOW SEEING THE FEW CUSTOMERSALLOWED IN THE BAR AS ENOUGH.(((GARY SAYS: "They kept mepretty much at home recoveringfrom the surgery, but it wasneat to come back and seepeople.

There like a family,the people.")))AND GARYDOESN'T TAKE ANY DAY THEIROPEN FOR GRANTED.DELANEY BREYTMJ4 NEWS.THERE'S HUNDREDS OF LOCALBUSINESSES IMPACTED BY THEPANDEMIC THAT COULD USE YOURSUPPORT.

