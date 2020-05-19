Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Historic Scotty's Bar and Pizza faces more than one health crisis
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Historic Scotty's Bar and Pizza faces more than one health crisis

Historic Scotty's Bar and Pizza faces more than one health crisis

It's going to be another sunny and warm day across southeast Wisconsin with highs the 80s.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

THIS MORNING WE'RE AT SCOTTY'SBAR AND PIZZA FOR WE'RE OPEN.DELANEY BREY SHOWS US HOW THEOWNER OVERCAME HIS OWNPERSONAL HEALTH ISSUES TO SEETHE THE OTHERGARY TIEDKE - OWNER OF THEHISTORIC SCOTTY'S BAR ANDPIZZA - DEALT WITH HIS OWNHEALTH - WHEN COVID-19 HIT THESTATES.

(((GARY SAYS:"Everything happened all atonce.

I was in the hospitalgetting open heart surgery atthe time of this on February28th.

So I had other peoplerunning it.")))WHEN WISCONSINSHUT DOWN BARS - GARY KNEWTHIER FOOD WOULD PROVIDE SOMEINCOME.

(((GARY SAYS: "Wealways had carry out.

We havea very good pickup stream,people call it in and you knowit's hot and ready.")))ADDINGDELIVERY DURING THE STAY ATHOME ORDER - GARY SAYS THECOMMUNITY SHOWED THEIR SUPPORT..(((GARY SAYS: "The peoplewere very generous with thetips and trying to support us.of new WITH THE BAR ABLE TOOPEN - GARY PLANS ON OPENINGTHE DINING AREA ON JULY 10TH....AND THERES MORE THAN JUSTPIZZA TO TRY.

"Not only thewe've got our fish fries.

Oldfashion chicken fry onSaturday and Sunday.

Ourhomemade potato pancakes,recipe of my father's.

Mygirlfriends special coleslaw,everything is homemadehere.")))ALWAYS LOOKINGFORWARD TO BETTER DAYS - RIGHTNOW SEEING THE FEW CUSTOMERSALLOWED IN THE BAR AS ENOUGH.(((GARY SAYS: "They kept mepretty much at home recoveringfrom the surgery, but it wasneat to come back and seepeople.

There like a family,the people.")))AND GARYDOESN'T TAKE ANY DAY THEIROPEN FOR GRANTED.DELANEY BREYTMJ4 NEWS.THERE'S HUNDREDS OF LOCALBUSINESSES IMPACTED BY THEPANDEMIC THAT COULD USE YOURSUPPORT.

FOR A FULL LIST HEADTO SLASH OP





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

5 Foods You Should Never Give Your Dog [Video]

5 Foods You Should Never Give Your Dog

5 Foods You Should Never Give Your Dog With more people adopting and fostering pets during the current health crisis, it's important to know what NOT to give your dog. 1. Garlic and Onions Both of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
Bringing joy with art and music during pandemic [Video]

Bringing joy with art and music during pandemic

Rachel and Hadley are a mother and daughter team who use their talents to bring joy during the COVID-19 crisis. Rachel is an art educator and therapist! And when one of her art students with..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:37Published
Jodie Marsh claims mum is 'dying at home' from cancer [Video]

Jodie Marsh claims mum is 'dying at home' from cancer

Jodie Marsh claims mum is 'dying at home' from cancer The bodybuilder and model says her mum was "turfed out" of hospital amidst the current health crisis, despite having the "most aggressive growing..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:49Published