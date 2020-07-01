Anandiben Patel takes oath as caretaker Governor of Madhya Pradesh

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anandiben Patel Indian politician and Governer of Uttar Pradesh
'Tiger abhi zinda hai', says Scindia to Congress after MP cabinet expansion
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:06Published
MP Cabinet expansion: Gopal Bhargava, Yashodhara Raje Scindia take oath as ministers
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20Published
Lalji Tandon Indian politician
Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon passes awayMadhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon passed away on Tuesday. Tandon, 85, had been undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital since June 11. Tandon was admitted..
IndiaTimes
After prolonged illness, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85Tandon was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathing problems, difficulty in urination, and fever.
DNA
Madhya Pradesh State in central India
Pilot shouldn't go Scindia way, has future in Cong: DigvijayaBlaming the BJP for the political drama in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday asked Sachin Pilot not to leave the grand old party. In an..
IndiaTimes
Jaisalmer administration undertakes locust control operation
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16Published
Uttar Pradesh State in India
Allow home quarantine only if coronavirus protocols followed: UP CM to officialsStressing that a large number of asymptomatic coronavirus patients are still hiding their infection, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked..
IndiaTimes
Death toll in state reached to 1,192: UP govt
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35Published
COVID-19 sample testing in UP crosses 15 lakh mark: State Health Dept
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24Published
Shiv Sena removed roadblocks in Ram temple construction: Sanjay RautTalking to reporters, Raut said Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray always visits Ayodhya and the ties between the party and the..
IndiaTimes
Vikas Dubey encounter: UP agrees to include ex-SC judge in probe panelThe Supreme Court Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to consider adding a former apex court judge and a retired police officer in the inquiry committee..
IndiaTimes
Raj Bhavan, Bhopal official residence of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal Metropolis and state capital in Madhya Pradesh, India
Shankaracharyas must be invited in foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple: Digvijaya Singh
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:03Published
Former Congress MLA Sumitra Devi Kasdekar joins BJP
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03Published
Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources