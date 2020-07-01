Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anandiben Patel takes oath as caretaker Governor of Madhya Pradesh
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Anandiben Patel takes oath as caretaker Governor of Madhya Pradesh

Anandiben Patel takes oath as caretaker Governor of Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel took oath as the caretaker Governor of Madhya Pradesh on July 01.

She was given additional charge as MP Governor following the illness of incumbent Governor Lalji Tandon.

She will serve as Governor until incumbent MP Governor Tandon's health improves.

The oath ceremony was at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anandiben Patel Anandiben Patel Indian politician and Governer of Uttar Pradesh

'Tiger abhi zinda hai', says Scindia to Congress after MP cabinet expansion [Video]

'Tiger abhi zinda hai', says Scindia to Congress after MP cabinet expansion

BJP leader Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on July 2 said that he does not need any certificate from Congress' Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath. He slammed them by saying, "The facts are before the people how they looted the state in 15 months....I want to tell them 'tiger abhi zinda hai'" Earlier in the day, 28 MLAs took oath as ministers in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan government. BJP senior leaders Gopal Bhargava, Yashodhara Raje Scindia were among the leaders who took oath in MP cabinet. Caretaker Governor of Madhya Pradesh Anandiben Patel administered oath to BJP leaders.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published
MP Cabinet expansion: Gopal Bhargava, Yashodhara Raje Scindia take oath as ministers [Video]

MP Cabinet expansion: Gopal Bhargava, Yashodhara Raje Scindia take oath as ministers

Oath taking ceremony of State, Cabinet Ministers took place on July 02 in Bhopal. BJP senior leaders Gopal Bhargava, Yashodhara Raje Scindia were among the leaders who took oath in MP cabinet. Caretaker Governor of Madhya Pradesh Anandiben Patel administered oath to BJP leaders. BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and other leaders were present at Raj Bhawan during the ceremony.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Lalji Tandon Lalji Tandon Indian politician

Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon passes away

 Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon passed away on Tuesday. Tandon, 85, had been undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital since June 11. Tandon was admitted..
IndiaTimes

After prolonged illness, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85

 Tandon was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathing problems, difficulty in urination, and fever.
DNA

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh State in central India

Pilot shouldn't go Scindia way, has future in Cong: Digvijaya

 Blaming the BJP for the political drama in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday asked Sachin Pilot not to leave the grand old party. In an..
IndiaTimes
Jaisalmer administration undertakes locust control operation [Video]

Jaisalmer administration undertakes locust control operation

Amid the locust attack, which has battered several states, the Rajasthan government undertook a drive to eliminate the crop-eating insects. Insecticides were sprayed in Eka village of Jaisalmer district as part of locust operation. Armies of locusts have thus far attacked states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, creating a massive administration problem in ensuring the food supply doesn't hinder.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Allow home quarantine only if coronavirus protocols followed: UP CM to officials

 Stressing that a large number of asymptomatic coronavirus patients are still hiding their infection, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked..
IndiaTimes
Death toll in state reached to 1,192: UP govt [Video]

Death toll in state reached to 1,192: UP govt

Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad on July 20 briefed the detail reports of COVID-19 situation in the state. He said, in last 24 hours, 1,924 new COVID-19 cases have been reported, which takes the total number of active cases in the state at 19,137. 30, 831 people have been discharged or cured from the virus in UP. Death toll in the state has reached to 1,192.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published
COVID-19 sample testing in UP crosses 15 lakh mark: State Health Dept [Video]

COVID-19 sample testing in UP crosses 15 lakh mark: State Health Dept

In last 24 hours, 43, 401 COVID-19 samples have been tested in the state, informed Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad in a press conference on July 20. So far, 15,13,827 samples have been tested in UP.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Shiv Sena removed roadblocks in Ram temple construction: Sanjay Raut

 Talking to reporters, Raut said Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray always visits Ayodhya and the ties between the party and the..
IndiaTimes

Vikas Dubey encounter: UP agrees to include ex-SC judge in probe panel

 The Supreme Court Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to consider adding a former apex court judge and a retired police officer in the inquiry committee..
IndiaTimes

Raj Bhavan, Bhopal Raj Bhavan, Bhopal official residence of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh


Bhopal Bhopal Metropolis and state capital in Madhya Pradesh, India

Shankaracharyas must be invited in foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple: Digvijaya Singh [Video]

Shankaracharyas must be invited in foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple: Digvijaya Singh

While speaking to media in Bhopal on July 20, the veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh spoke on Ram Temple. He said, "Everyone wants that grand Ram Temple to be built. But they (the Centre) didn't give place to Shankaracharyas in the Nyas, instead Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have been made its members. We object to this." "If Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of the temple on August 05, all Shankaracharyas and Swami Ramnareshacharya ji of Ramanandi sect should be invited to the function and made members of the Nyas," Digvijaya Singh added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published
Former Congress MLA Sumitra Devi Kasdekar joins BJP [Video]

Former Congress MLA Sumitra Devi Kasdekar joins BJP

Former Congress MLA Sumitra Devi Kasdekar joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party office in Bhopal on July 17. She joined BJP in the presence of State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Today, Kasdekar submitted her resignation as Congress MLA to Madhya Pradesh Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma. She is a legislator from Nepanagar constituency in Burhanpur district in MP. Kasdekar's resignation comes less than a week after Pradyumna Singh Lodhi, who represented the Bada Malhara seat in Chhatarpur district, also resigned.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published
Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis [Video]

Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and National vice president, Uma Bharti, on July 14, held Rahul Gandhi accountable for the political crisis in Rajasthan. While speaking to ANI in Bhopal, she said, "The whole crisis in Rajasthan is due to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his family because they insult young leaders and are jealous of them." "Gandhis only want those who do 'he he he' with them to stay in government," Uma Bharti added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

‘Tiger abhi zinda hai’: BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia hits out at MP Congress [Video]

‘Tiger abhi zinda hai’: BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia hits out at MP Congress

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia hit out at Madhya Pradesh Congress after Cabinet expansion. Scindia hit out at MP Congress for 'leveling charges against him'. Scindia: I don’t need any certificate..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:39Published
Shivraj Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet expanded, 28 new ministers inducted [Video]

Shivraj Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet expanded, 28 new ministers inducted

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a major cabinet expansion. This comes three months after unseating Congress' Kamal Nath government. As many as 28 ministers were sworn in on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:45Published