Anandiben Patel takes oath as caretaker Governor of Madhya Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel took oath as the caretaker Governor of Madhya Pradesh on July 01.

She was given additional charge as MP Governor following the illness of incumbent Governor Lalji Tandon.

She will serve as Governor until incumbent MP Governor Tandon's health improves.

The oath ceremony was at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal.