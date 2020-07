PARENTS OF TWOCHILDREN...RECENTLY FOUNDDEAD... IN EASTERNIDAHO.THEIR STEP-FATHER-- CHAD DAYBELL --FACES A TOTAL OFFOUR FELONYCHARGES.THAT INCLUDES TWONEW COUNTS OFCONSPIRACY TOCONCEAL EVIDENCE.AND TWO PREVIOUSCOUNTS OFEVIDENCEDESTRUCTION ORCONCEALMENT.THE CHILDREN'SMOTHER -- LORIVALLOW -- IS ALSOFACING CHARGES ONTWO COUNTS OFCONSPIRACY TOCONCEAL EVIDENCE.AS WE REPORTED...REXBURG POLICEDISCOVERED THEREMAINS OFVALLOW'S CHILDREN-- J.J.VALLOW ANDTYLEE RYAN --BURIED IN CHADDAYBELL'S BACKYARDON JUNE 9TH.VALLOW WAS INCOURT TUESDAY..WHILE DAYBELL ISEXPECTED TO BEARRAIGNED THISAFTERNOON.

Chad Daybell is now facing a total of four felony charges after two new counts of conspiracy to conceal evidence were added Tuesday.

Chad Daybell faces new charges of conspiracy to conceal evidence

