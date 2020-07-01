Global  

Hong Kong: Johnson and Raab promise 'new route' to UK citizenship for British nationals
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:36s - Published
The UK Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab made statements on Hong Kong in parliament on Wednesday.View on euronews

Tweets about this

BrianGi77684682

Brian Gibbons RT @Kevin_Maguire: UK right to condemn China's Hong Kong crackdown and offer 3.2m an escape but let's be honest that China's now a superpow… 41 seconds ago

jenseckels

Jens Eckels No fan of Boris/administration, but this is the right move. Dominic Raab: "UK will not look the other way on Hong K… https://t.co/jLlNfDXAf9 35 minutes ago

Gohahwei1

Gohahwei RT @agent_of_change: "Lisa Nandy welcomed the citizenship offer but pressed Raab to urge UK businesses in Hong Kong not to be complicit in… 1 hour ago

agent_of_change

Carlos Martinez "Lisa Nandy welcomed the citizenship offer but pressed Raab to urge UK businesses in Hong Kong not to be complicit… https://t.co/sgq7wEXFQC 1 hour ago

bad_trashpanda

Marcus O'Buachalla Would it be cynical of me to suspect that that Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab and the rest are looking at a straight… https://t.co/AyQHcMC0zb 1 hour ago

sha_braithwaite

Sharon Braithwaite RT @SarahHDean: "This a grave and deeply disturbing step," Raab said in a statement to the House of Commons https://t.co/GnzRY5gbf0 2 hours ago

SarahHDean

Sarah Dean "This a grave and deeply disturbing step," Raab said in a statement to the House of Commons https://t.co/GnzRY5gbf0 2 hours ago

clivdom

mr c So Mr Johnson and Raab consider repatriation For British citizens and there offspring from Hong Kong. Some born out… https://t.co/McydQUwRp5 2 hours ago


