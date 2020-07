'No justice, no peace': protesters mark Juneteenth across US

Tens of thousands of Americans marked the Juneteenth holiday commemorating the abolishment of slavery with anti-racism marches, peaceful rallies, bike rides and music parties celebrating blackness held across the country.

The Juneteenth celebrations took place against a backdrop of unprecedented nationwide protests demanding racial justice sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who was killed by a white police officer kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes.