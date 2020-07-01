Players Who Were REJECTED By Academies XI

A number of these players, such as Nick Pope, Franck Ribery and Roy Keane suffered due to their size, but stars like Michel Platini and the Brazilian Ronaldo were released by their youth clubs in the strangest of circumstances!

We look at two legends of the San Siro who almost didn’t make it in Javier Zanetti and Franco Baresi, and look at the Arsenal player who got away in Harry Kane!

