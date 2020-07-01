Hundreds Arrested in Hong Kong as China Imposes New National Security Law

Hundreds Arrested in Hong Kong as China Imposes New National Security Law The new law, which gives Beijing the power to crack down on separatism, collusion and various other political crimes, was passed on Tuesday.

Over 300 people were arrested during protests in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Police charged nine people with violating the new national security law, which criminalizes anti-government movements.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has welcomed those with a British overseas passport and those eligible to apply for one to come live in the U.K. Boris Johnson, via statement Taiwan has also opened a center for those fleeing Hong Kong in light of the new law.