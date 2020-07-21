Global  
 

Hong Kong's new security law explained
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 03:08s - Published
Hong Kong's new security law explained

Hong Kong's new security law explained

China's new security law is resulting in arrests in Hong Kong.

But what's it all about?

European Union Sanctions China Over Hong Kong's New Security Law, Limits Export of Goods

European Union Sanctions China Over Hong Kong's New Security Law, Limits Export of Goods Officials from the EU have announced their imposition of sanctions on China over its new security law...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •Energy Daily


Hong Kong protesters adapt signs, slogans to skirt new law

HONG KONG (AP) — It was one of the first protests in Hong Kong after a feared national security law...
Seattle Times - Published

EU’s Hong Kong proposal prompts Beijing’s censure

EU’s Hong Kong proposal prompts Beijing’s censure China has denounced a decision by the European Union to restrict the export of ‘sensitive’...
WorldNews - Published


HK could postpone election in democracy blow [Video]

HK could postpone election in democracy blow

Reports in Hong Kong suggest a vote for seats in the city's legislature could be postponed by a year amid fears of a resurgence in coronavirus cases. Opposition democrats have accused Beijing of using..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:14Published
Police use water cannon during protests over Hong Kong's new security laws [Video]

Police use water cannon during protests over Hong Kong's new security laws

Hong Kong police have arrested more than 300 protesters on the first day of life under the controversial national security laws imposed by Beijing, as China confirmed that some suspects could be..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 01:30Published
Hong Kong activist: ‘A few cars are following me’ [Video]

Hong Kong activist: ‘A few cars are following me’

Joshua Wong believes he is now being followed, after the new security law was passed by China.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:47Published