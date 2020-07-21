Hong Kong's new security law explained
China's new security law is resulting in arrests in Hong Kong.
But what's it all about?
Jeason_lkh RT @VanCAHK: Many folks were wondering why we were holding up blank paper. When we explained people can be arrested for doing this in Hong… 5 hours ago
HK could postpone election in democracy blowReports in Hong Kong suggest a vote for seats in the city's legislature could be postponed by a year amid fears of a resurgence in coronavirus cases. Opposition democrats have accused Beijing of using..
Police use water cannon during protests over Hong Kong's new security lawsHong Kong police have arrested more than 300 protesters on the first day of life under the controversial national security laws imposed by Beijing, as China confirmed that some suspects could be..
Hong Kong activist: ‘A few cars are following me’Joshua Wong believes he is now being followed, after the new security law was passed by China.