Hong Kong's new security law explained

China has denounced a decision by the European Union to restrict the export of ‘sensitive’...

HONG KONG (AP) — It was one of the first protests in Hong Kong after a feared national security law...

Officials from the EU have announced their imposition of sanctions on China over its new security law...

Hemant Sharma RT @XueyingZhang : Many folks were wondering why we were holding up blank paper. When we explained people can be arrested for doing this in… 2 days ago

Jeason_lkh RT @VanCAHK : Many folks were wondering why we were holding up blank paper. When we explained people can be arrested for doing this in Hong… 5 hours ago