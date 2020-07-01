Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Putin granted right to extend rule until 2036
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Putin granted right to extend rule until 2036

Putin granted right to extend rule until 2036

Russians have paved the way for Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036 by voting overwhelmingly for a package of constitutional changes which will also boost pensions, initial results show.

Joe Davies reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and since 2012

Mike Pompeo and the Global Holy War Against Liberal Democracy

 In Russia, where President Vladimir Putin wants to insert references to God and heterosexual marriage into the constitution, certain forms of violence against..
WorldNews
"Down with the Tsar!" Rare anti-Putin protests erupt over arrest of 'popular' regional governor [Video]

"Down with the Tsar!" Rare anti-Putin protests erupt over arrest of 'popular' regional governor

"Down with the Tsar!" Rare anti-Putin protests erupt over arrest of 'popular' regional governor

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:04Published

'You cannot fight the pandemic with lies' -- Angela Merkel knows how to insert a dagger

 (CNN)Angela Merkel may not scream down the phone at President Donald Trump -- but she knows how to insert a dagger. Trump, as well as Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and..
WorldNews

Russia Denies Paying Bounties, but Some Say the U.S. Had It Coming

 MOSCOW — Three years into a grinding war in eastern Ukraine, the Trump administration, in a sharp break with Obama-era policy, proposed providing the Ukrainian..
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Russia: Preliminary Results In Constitutional Plebiscite Pave Way For Putin’s Continued Rule – Analysis

Russia: Preliminary Results In Constitutional Plebiscite Pave Way For Putin’s Continued Rule – Analysis (RFE/RL) -- Preliminary results indicate that a national, nonbinding plebiscite has approved a...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •Haaretz


Russian vote extending Putin’s rule until 2036 nears end

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main political project of the year — a...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Al JazeeraNews24WorldNewsCBC.caHaaretzTIME


Russians set to back reforms allowing Putin to extend rule

Russians set to back reforms allowing Putin to extend rule Russians are set to approve constitutional reforms on Wednesday denounced by critics as a manoeuvre...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.caFT.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Russia referendum: Vladimir Putin now able to extend his rule until 2036 [Video]

Russia referendum: Vladimir Putin now able to extend his rule until 2036

Russia referendum: Vladimir Putin now able to extend his rule until 2036

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:07Published
Russia vote that may extend Putin rule till 2036 enters final day [Video]

Russia vote that may extend Putin rule till 2036 enters final day

Week-long balloting on constitutional amendments to extend President Vladimir Putin's rule among other changes.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:51Published
Polls open in vote that could extend Putin's rule [Video]

Polls open in vote that could extend Putin's rule

Russians head to polling stations to vote on constitutional changes that could allow President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule until 2036.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published