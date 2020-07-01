Putin granted right to extend rule until 2036

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and since 2012
Mike Pompeo and the Global Holy War Against Liberal DemocracyIn Russia, where President Vladimir Putin wants to insert references to God and heterosexual marriage into the constitution, certain forms of violence against..
WorldNews
"Down with the Tsar!" Rare anti-Putin protests erupt over arrest of 'popular' regional governor
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:04Published
'You cannot fight the pandemic with lies' -- Angela Merkel knows how to insert a dagger(CNN)Angela Merkel may not scream down the phone at President Donald Trump -- but she knows how to insert a dagger. Trump, as well as Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and..
WorldNews
Russia Denies Paying Bounties, but Some Say the U.S. Had It ComingMOSCOW — Three years into a grinding war in eastern Ukraine, the Trump administration, in a sharp break with Obama-era policy, proposed providing the Ukrainian..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources