Cuomo to Trump: 'Admit you were wrong'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:03s - Published
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said President Donald Trump was "in denial" about COVID-19, telling Trump to "admit you were wrong."

