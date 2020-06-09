Cuomo to Trump: 'Admit you were wrong'
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said President Donald Trump was "in denial" about COVID-19, telling Trump to "admit you were wrong."
MELINDA MERRILL-no lists RT @ABC: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo rips into Pres. Trump, says "he was in denial of the COVID virus from day one."
"Come clean with the A… 3 seconds ago
Shane Simon RT @AnaCabrera: NY Gov Cuomo message to Trump: “Denying reality does not defeat reality.”
“Admit you were wrong.”
“Put a mask on it.” 1 minute ago
Reaction to President Trump's tweetGov. Cuomo called on President Trump to apologize for his tweet about Martin Gugino.
'How reckless, how irresponsible, how mean, how crude.' -Cuomo on Trump tweetNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo slammed U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday for his tweet criticizing an elderly protester who was captured on video bleeding on the floor after police officers in..
Governor Cuomo responds to President Trump's tweet about Martin Gugino.Governor Andrew Cuomo responds to President Donald Trump's tweet regarding the incident involving Buffalo police that left 75-year-old Martin Gugino injured at a protest last week.