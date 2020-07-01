How the pandemic will shape the near future | Bill Gates

Bill Gates talks best (and worst) case scenarios for the coronavirus pandemic in the months ahead, explaining the challenges of reducing virus transmission, providing an update on promising vaccine candidates, offering his thoughts on reopening and even taking a moment to address conspiracy theories circulating about himself.

Stay tuned for his critical call to fellow philanthropists to ramp up their action, ambition and awareness to create a better world for all.

(This virtual conversation, hosted by head of TED Chris Anderson, was recorded June 29, 2020.)