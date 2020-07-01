Global  
 

United Airlines to Add 25,000 Flights
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:21s - Published
United Airlines to Add 25,000 Flights

United Airlines to Add 25,000 Flights

United Airlines to add 25,000 domestic and international flights in August as the company anticipates a rise in travel.

