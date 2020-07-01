|
United Airlines to Add 25,000 Flights
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:21s - Published
United Airlines to add 25,000 domestic and international flights in August as the company anticipates a rise in travel.
United Airlines (Nasdaq: UAL) is adding nearly 25,000 domestic and international flights in August as...
United Airlines Reaches Tentative Deal With Pilot's Union
United Airlines reaching tentative agreement with the pilot's union focused on early retirement and voluntary furloughs. The news comes as the airline industry struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:14Published
United Airlines warns 45% of staff face furlough
United Airlines said on Wednesday it was preparing to send notices of potential furloughs to 36,000 U.S.-based frontline employees, or about 45% of staff, as travel demand hit by the coronavirus..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15Published
