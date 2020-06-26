A long queue formed outside the embassy of the Russian Federation in west London to vote on changes in the nation's constitution.

Russian citizens in London queue to get inside embassy for constitution vote

Footage from July 1 shows a long line of Russian citizens waiting their turn to enter the embassy near Notting Hill Gate station.

The change in the 1993 constitution would see the president, Vladimir Putin, stay in power till 2036.

Putin was declared triumphant before the polls closed, accordingly to initial results.