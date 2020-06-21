Senate Dems Unveil Plan for Extension of Federal Unemployment Benefits

Senate Dems Unveil Plan for Extension of Federal Unemployment Benefits The plan was proposed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Senator Ron Wyden on Wednesday.

Sen.

Chuck Schumer, (D-NY), via NBC News The plan would extend the current $600 weekly pandemic unemployment benefit based on an individual state's unemployment rate.

Currently, the benefit is set to expire at the end of July.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell referred to the proposal as "a mistake." Several states, including FL, TX and AZ, have rolled back their reopening due to unprecedented surges of the coronavirus.

The proposed extension of the benefit would last until a state's unemployment percentage falls below 11 percent for three consecutive months.

It would then taper off by $100 for every dropped percentage point until the state's unemployment rate reaches 5.5 percent.

Sen.

Ron Wyden, (D-OR), via NBC News Sen.

Ron Wyden, (D-OR), via NBC News