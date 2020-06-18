Amazon driver ditches truck, packages midday after having enough: 'I couldn’t do it anymor Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:21s - Published 3 minutes ago Amazon driver ditches truck, packages midday after having enough: 'I couldn’t do it anymor A Twitter user from Michigan who claimedhe worked as a delivery driver at Amazonhas gone viral after he revealed that he hadquit his job while working his shift.On June 29, Derick Lancaster, who goesby @_lilderick on Twitter and resides inWarren, vented his frustrations on thesocial media platform that afternoon.“I quit amazon f*** that driving s*** i left thevan on 12 mile and Southfield y’all can have that b****and it’s full of gas wit the keys in the IGNITION”.Lancaster reportedly left the van at agas station in Lathrup Village, which wasseemingly confirmed by another Twitter userwho shared a photo of the vehicle.The 22-year-old’s tweet has since received over225,000 likes and more than 1,000 responses.“I can’t imagine how selfish someone has to be toabandon a van full of other people’s property withthe keys in the ignition and broadcast where it is sopeople can steal said property and the van itself”.Others, however, were more forgiving.“Amazon is the modern day plantation …You only know if you worked there”.In an interview with the Detroit News,Lancaster explained that he quit becausehe had been fed up with his workload.“I was making 200-300 stops a day, and I just couldn’tdo it anymore … I was working from 9 in the morningto about 10 at night, and I couldn’t do it anymore”.An Amazon representative told theDetroit News that the company is lookinginto the incident but did not confirm whetherLancaster was actually an employee 0

