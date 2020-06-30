Carl Reiner, Comedy Legend, Dead At 98

(CNN) Carl Reiner, the writer, actor, director and producer whose many decades' worth of credits -- including "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and "The 2000 Year Old Man" -- showcased a ready wit and a generous spirit, has died, his son, director Rob Reiner, announced in a tweet.

"Last night my dad passed away," Rob Reiner wrote.

"As I write this my heart is hurting.

He was my guiding light." Carl Reiner died Monday of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills, his assistant Judy Nagy told CNN in a statement.