Jack Daniel’s master distiller was a Black Man born into slavery Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 03:12s - Published 4 minutes ago Jack Daniel’s master distiller was a Black Man born into slavery “I made a commitment to the Nearest’s family when I began on this journey. I said, ‘By the time I die. The name Nearest Green will be known around the world.” Fawn Weaver is the founder of Nearest Green Whiskey, the fastest growing whiskey brand in United States History. The distillery is named after the Black man born into slavery who taught Jack Daniel’s how to make whiskey and acted as his master distiller, Nathan ‘Nearest’ Greene: The whiskey maker the world never knew. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Watch full episodes of Secretly Awesome online at ABC. Stream Jack Daniel’s master distiller was a Black Man born into slavery instantly.







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources 'No justice, no peace': protesters mark Juneteenth across US



Tens of thousands of Americans marked the Juneteenth holiday commemorating the abolishment of slavery with anti-racism marches, peaceful rallies, bike rides and music parties celebrating blackness held.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 01:32 Published 5 hours ago Juneteenth Is Being Observed by This Growing List of Companies



Juneteenth Is Being Observed by This Growing List of Companies Juneteenth, which occurs annually on June 19, has long been celebrated by Black Americans who recognize its 1865 origin as the end of.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:27 Published 2 weeks ago 1 Angry Black Man Movie



1 Angry Black Man Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Mike Anderson is a senior at the quintessential New-England liberal arts school, Frost College. And Mike is eight weeks away from graduation. On this.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:07 Published on May 18, 2020