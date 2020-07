A woman in North Texas became verbally abusive and even spit on a convenience store counter after being told she would have to wear a face mask in order to make a purchase.

Woman In Fort Worth 7-Eleven Spits On Counter After Being Told She Had To Wear A Face Mask

'Rona-truthers have infiltrated the Lone Star State -- here's a Texas woman melting down at a...

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman became verbally abusive and spit on the counter of a...