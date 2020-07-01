Global  

Coronavirus numbers by county: July 1, 2020
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Coronavirus numbers by county: July 1, 2020

Coronavirus numbers by county: July 1, 2020

The most updated coronavirus statistics in the Mohawk Valley, including new cases, total cases and active cases.

Potential exposure sites.

You can find them all listed on our website wktv.com.

&lt;change > as for cases...22 announced today...4 are nursing home residents.

There are 322 active cases.

&lt;change > 35 people are hospitalized...6 of those are outside the county...and of the 29 in the county...19 are nursing home residents receiving acute care.

The county has tested 746 people in the last 24 hours.

In herkimer county...four new cases today...that makes 24 active right now.

&lt;change > one person is hospitalized, 216 have been tested in the last 24 hours.

And in otsego county there are no new cases.

One active case... &lt;change > nobody is hospitalized and 150 people have been tested in the last 24 hours.



