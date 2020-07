'Beavis and Butt-Head' Reboot Coming to Comedy Central

'Beavis and Butt-Head' Reboot Coming to Comedy Central Original creator Mike Judge will partner with Comedy Central to produce the reboot.

Mike Judge, via Comicbook.com Judge will produce, write and voice the show.

Two new seasons of the MTV cult series are in the works.

Chris McCarthy, ViacomCBS The series will follow the characters as they encounter a "whole new Gen Z world." 'Beavis and Butt-Head' originally aired on MTV in 1993.