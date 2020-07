'Beavis and Butt-Head' Gets A Reboot With New Seasons By Mike Judge

The popular 90's animated show "Beavis and Butt-Head" is making a return to the airwaves.

Comedy Central announced that show creator Mike Judge will reimagine the Gen X MTV series in two new seasons.

Judge is also creating additional spin-offs and specials of the pop culture hit.

"Beavis and Butt-Head," first aired in 1993 and quickly became a fan favorite of teens and young adults.

Judge is slated to write, produce and provide voice over for both characters for Comedy Central.