Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rocket Mortgage Classic charity match helps raise over $1 million
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Rocket Mortgage Classic charity match helps raise over $1 million

Rocket Mortgage Classic charity match helps raise over $1 million

Wednesday's charity match at the Rocket Mortgage Classic helped raise over $1 million for the "Changing the Course" initiative.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dan_Hope

Dan Hope Ryan Armour ties for 4th (-16) at the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic after an even par final round. Former Ohi… https://t.co/mc16Jwlvq1 13 minutes ago

TheBossman102

My Name Is Earl @DETWILLBREATHE Literally everyone watching the tournament on TV and hearing your noise making were embarrassed for… https://t.co/piRskXmJ6B 2 hours ago

azsunrise9290

Dave @Rafrodisiac @CBSSports Really dumb. Perhaps the sponsors that raise millions of dollars for local Detroit charitie… https://t.co/qyzTRJlDoH 2 hours ago

azsunrise9290

Dave @drewharvie Even less sense considering A number of charities this tournament supports for low income Detroit famil… https://t.co/qm2z3PhRb0 2 hours ago

azsunrise9290

Dave @DETWILLBREATHE Be informed of the charities to help Detroit. https://t.co/wNMatuaGw6 3 hours ago

PSWilsonA2

P. Wilson RT @BradGalli: The Rocket Mortgage Classic hoped to raise $1 million during today’s charity challenge. Looks like they’re there. Bubba Wa… 3 days ago

MikeA67NY

Michael https://t.co/mdz1DizDii -Maybe stop giving #Israel all that aid and fix our own communities and let them take care of themselves 3 days ago

Chris_J_Benner

Chris Benner RT @WillGrayGC: Jason Day's T-2 finish today in the Rocket Mortgage Classic Nine-Hole Charity Exhibition is his best result since a victory… 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Live sports returns to metro Detroit with charity event [Video]

Live sports returns to metro Detroit with charity event

A charity event kicked off the Rocket Mortgage Classic as live sports return to metro Detorit.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:00Published