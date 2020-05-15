Global  

Crews battle fire at Russia town barn
Video Credit: WKTV
A fire broke out at the Russia town barn on Wednesday, requiring assistance from multiple fire departments.

This is what fire crews had to deal with when they arrived at the town of russia highway garage on route 365 this afternoon...a passer by called it in....heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof...tonight we are learning that heavy equipment was destroyed inside.

Its your top story tonight...calls came in just after 4:00 this afternoon.

Take a look at what's left.

Firefighters from several departments were on scene.

They had two cut holes into the side of the building to vent.

You can see inside the garage...at least three vehicles destroyed.

We caught up with the remsen fire chief once the fire was under control.

"(we have) a full size plow truck sitting in the corner.

A loader, a large john deere loader and a small pickup truck.

Still under investigation waiting for ofpc to show up and due an investigation.

Due to the extent of damage and loss we called them in so we can try to get a cause for them for insurance purposes."

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

