Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bracey says 'nice to repay faith' as he shows Test credentials
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Bracey says 'nice to repay faith' as he shows Test credentials

Bracey says 'nice to repay faith' as he shows Test credentials

James Bracey felt a step closer to establishing his Test credentials after holding his own against James Anderson on the first day of England's intra-squad clash at the Ageas Bowl.

Bracey spoke of facing Test greats like Anderson in a game without fans and played under new bans on players using saliva on the ball.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

James Bracey James Bracey English cricketer

England intra-squad match: James Bracey scores 85 for Team Buttler in warm-up game

 James Bracey stars with the bat as England begin their three-day intra-squad warm-up match in Southampton.
BBC News

James Anderson (cricketer) James Anderson (cricketer) English cricketer

Jimmy Anderson: English cricket needs to do more to improve racial equality [Video]

Jimmy Anderson: English cricket needs to do more to improve racial equality

England and Lancashire's Jimmy Anderson says cricket in England needs to do better at improving diversity in the game. Anderson was speaking following the UK-wide Black Lives Matter protests which are calling for more racial equality in the country.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Rose Bowl (cricket ground) Rose Bowl (cricket ground) cricket ground and residential hotel complex

England and West Indies take a knee ahead of first Test [Video]

England and West Indies take a knee ahead of first Test

England and the West Indies ushered in the long-awaited return of international cricket by coming together in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, taking the knee together before the start of play at the Ageas Bowl.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Ben Stokes set to captain England while Joe Root attends birth of second child [Video]

Ben Stokes set to captain England while Joe Root attends birth of second child

Ben Stokes will captain England for the first time in next week’s opening Test against the West Indies, taking over from regular skipper Joe Root as he takes time out for the birth of his second child.Root’s wife Carrie is due to give birth later this week and, with the strict protocols in place to ensure the series takes place in a ‘bio-secure’ environment, he will need to be isolated from the group for at least a week on his return from hospital.That means the rubberstamping of Stokes’ temporary promotion at the Ageas Bowl next week, having never before taken the reins in his professional career.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Root backs Stokes as captain if rescheduled Test clashes with birth of his child [Video]

Root backs Stokes as captain if rescheduled Test clashes with birth of his child

Ben Stokes could be the man who leads England in the first Test of the summer, after newly announced dates for the West Indies tour confirmed a possible clash with the birth of Joe Root's second child. The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed its planned schedule for the delayed three-match series, with the first Test set to be staged at the Ageas Bowl from July 8, and the next two matches set to take place at Emirates Old Trafford from July 16 and 24 respectively.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this