Bracey says 'nice to repay faith' as he shows Test credentials

England and Lancashire's Jimmy Anderson says cricket in England needs to do better at improving diversity in the game. Anderson was speaking following the UK-wide Black Lives Matter protests which are calling for more racial equality in the country.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
England and the West Indies ushered in the long-awaited return of international cricket by coming together in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, taking the knee together before the start of play at the Ageas Bowl.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Ben Stokes will captain England for the first time in next week’s opening Test against the West Indies, taking over from regular skipper Joe Root as he takes time out for the birth of his second child.Root’s wife Carrie is due to give birth later this week and, with the strict protocols in place to ensure the series takes place in a ‘bio-secure’ environment, he will need to be isolated from the group for at least a week on his return from hospital.That means the rubberstamping of Stokes’ temporary promotion at the Ageas Bowl next week, having never before taken the reins in his professional career.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Ben Stokes could be the man who leads England in the first Test of the summer, after newly announced dates for the West Indies tour confirmed a possible clash with the birth of Joe Root's second child. The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed its planned schedule for the delayed three-match series, with the first Test set to be staged at the Ageas Bowl from July 8, and the next two matches set to take place at Emirates Old Trafford from July 16 and 24 respectively.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published