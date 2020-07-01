Covid fears gives rise to apathy: Family forced to store body in freezer | Oneindia News

Global  

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:38s
In Tamil Nadu custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Fenix , 4 cops arrested for murder; Kolkata family forced to keep 71-year-old's body in freezer as doctors refuse to issue death certificate without Covid test; US welcomes India's ban on Chinese apps, says China's muscle flexing shows true nature of the Communist Party; UK offers Hong Kong residents citizenship after China passes security law that gives the mainland sweeping powers; Congress charges BJP with 'deep hatred and vendetta' after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's house vacation notice; Tax saving/payments deadline extended to July 31st and more news #Covid #China #Tax

