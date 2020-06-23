Meet Kellyanne Conway's anti-Trump TikTok teenage daughter
Trump's close aide, Kellyanne Conway, may as well have a reality show based on her family.
Kymouriaisluv RT @The_Bad_Deal: @dfsparks "Meet the Conway's"
Once their daughter Claudia's anti-Trump TikTok videos came out the other day, it became e… 4 hours ago
TheBadDeal @dfsparks "Meet the Conway's"
Once their daughter Claudia's anti-Trump TikTok videos came out the other day, it be… https://t.co/AIrdllbphR 5 hours ago
Cornelius Hirsch Meet the #Conways:
Kellyanne Conway was Trump's 2016 campaign manager and is still his counseler.
Her husband Georg… https://t.co/DSP4uI0Dnu 3 days ago
Arlos Collins RT @Delta5by5Dawn: Another anti-Trump CONway in the news. Meet Kellyanne's daughter Claudia. Must be a lonely place to live for KAC. https:… 4 days ago
Delta5by5Dawn🇺🇸🌸 Another anti-Trump CONway in the news. Meet Kellyanne's daughter Claudia. Must be a lonely place to live for KAC. https://t.co/IKYxw4H6wD 4 days ago
Republican Kellyanne Conway's Daughter is a Liberal TikTokerKellyanne Conway is a prominent Republican and longtime Trump Supporter, currently serving as a policy advisor to the conservative President. However, her teenage daughter has recently come out as a..
TikTok Teens Pull Shopping Cart Abandonment Scheme on TrumpThe TikTok teens are trolling again and this time they’re adding all of the merchandise in President Trump’s online store to their carts with no intention of buying any of it, leading to MAJOR..
TikTok grandma behind 'no-show protest' campaignMary Jo Laupp posted a video on TikTok condemning the Trump campaign for choosing to host the first rally of his re-election campaign in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Juneteenth.