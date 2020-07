Vaani Kapoor joins Akshay Kumar in 'Bellbottom' Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:52s - Published 1 minute ago Vaani Kapoor joins Akshay Kumar in 'Bellbottom' Actress Vaani Kapoor will star opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in upcoming espionage thriller "Bellbottom". This will be Vaani's first film with Akshay. 0

