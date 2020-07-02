Mis Suenos carries on amid pandemic

A Mexican-American style restaurant, Mis Suenos in West Allis, is doing what they can to survive.

...(((DEBBIESAYS: "Our business beforeCOVID was a lot better.

Rightnow we are probably down to athird of what we normaldid.")))...EVEN WITH DINE-INNOW AVAILABLE - OWNER DEBBIERAMIREZ SAYS THINGS AREN'T THESAME.

...(((DEBBIE SAYS: "Thefirst Friday was really good,but since then we barely getanybody dinning in.")))...SHEIS HOWEVER GRATEFUL FORCUSTOMERS WILLING TO THEIRFAVORITE DISH TO-GO.

...(((DEBBIE SAYS: "We had a lotof good support from a lot ofour customers.

They would comein weekly and do carry out.

Wewould run specials to givethem a break and include freechips and sauce with theircarry out orders.")))...DEBBIEHAS ALSO CHOSEN TO NOT RAISETHE PRICE OF MEALS - DESPITETHE PRICE OF MEATSKYROCKETING.

...MAKING SUREYOU CAN TRY SOMETHING NEW WITHEACH VISIT.

...(((DEBBIESAYS:"We have excellent mole,that alot of people love,chicken mole.

We havetraditional enchiladas likethey make in Mexico, plus theTexan style that a lot ofAmericans are used to.")))...HOPING TO SEE A FULL DININGROOM OF FAMILIAR FACES IN THEFUTURE......(((DEBBIE SAYS:"It's nice being able to seethe customers but there a lotof customers we haven't seensince this all began and wemiss seeing them.")))...DEBBIEPLANS ON MIS SUENOS BEING OPENWHEN EVERYONE FEELS SAFEENOUGH TO RETURN.

...(((DEBBIESAYS: "All you can do it prayday by day and hope you makeit another day.

