7 Netflix Comedy Movies Worth Watching

5 Things to watch this week – from the Larry Nassar doc to Will Ferrell’s new film



Whether you need a new comedy or a hard-hitting documentary, these 5 movies are landing on Netflix this week. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 01:56 Published 1 week ago

New on Netflix in July 2020



Netflix has some great new movies and shows dropping this July. Some of the most exciting include The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron, Cursed starring Katherine Langford, the romantic comedy The.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 07:14 Published 1 week ago