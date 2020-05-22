Global  

7 Netflix Comedy Movies Worth Watching
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s
5 Netflix comedy movies worth watching according to HuffPost.

"Eurovision Song Contest" starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. "A Futile and Stupid Gesture", starring Will Forte and Martin Mull.

"Dolemite Is My Name", starring Eddie Murphy.

"The Meyerowitz Stories", starring Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller and Dustin Hoffman.

"Wine Country", directed by Amy Poehler and starring Ana Gasteyer.

