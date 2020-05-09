Beware of fake covid-19 tests

Global pandemic isn't stopping scammers, especially when it comes to the coronavirus.

News 12's joeli poole talks to the state about what red flags to look out for.

The tennessee department of commerce and insurance wants people to be aware of several different types of coronavirus scams currently circulating.

Officials say scammers are setting up fake testing sites, fake telemedicine visits, and fake vaccine investment opportunities.

Kevin walters, communications director for the tdci says when times are the toughest, scammers are ready to take advantage of people.

