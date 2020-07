Latest Jobs Report Shows Encouraging News Since March, April Job Losses Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:32s - Published 5 minutes ago Latest Jobs Report Shows Encouraging News Since March, April Job Losses The Labor Department says a better than expected 4.8 million jobs were added in June 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard RT @AliVelshi: Latest jobs report shows Black unemployment continues to rise faster, recover more slowly https://t.co/gnYOgEa5xi 4 minutes ago Stephanie Mack RT @redsheri1: Latest jobs report shows Black unemployment continues to rise faster, recover more slowly #JobsReport https://t.co/6vnYQ8OR… 26 minutes ago Klimapedia New national report is first to use latest low renewable energy and storage prices, shows with the right policy the… https://t.co/rmGaA8ykCX 34 minutes ago AshleeRichStephenson RT @USChamber: The latest report from @BLS_gov shows 4.8 million jobs were added to the economy in June and unemployment fell to 11.1%, dow… 35 minutes ago Sheri Latest jobs report shows Black unemployment continues to rise faster, recover more slowly #JobsReport https://t.co/6vnYQ8ORLH 36 minutes ago Ivey McClelland 💖🎥🎶 RT @bpopken: Latest jobs report shows Black unemployment continues to rise faster, recover more slowly https://t.co/bzeF0bR5iu New by me. T… 37 minutes ago Laura castagna Latest jobs report shows Black unemployment continues to rise faster, recover more slowly https://t.co/WnNcGzb07m via @nbcnews 44 minutes ago