Here's what you need to know about the drama going down with beauty YouTubers Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:32s - Published 3 minutes ago Here's what you need to know about the drama going down with beauty YouTubers There’s quite a bit of drama goingdown in the beauty guru community.That corner of the internet is home toYouTubers Tati Westbrook, James Charles,Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson.On June 30, Westbrook uploaded avideo titled “Breaking My Silence,” apologizingfor her role in her feud with Charles.She accused Star and Dawsonof “manipulating” her into makingthe “Bye Sister” video thatsparked “Dramageddon 2.0”.Dramageddon 2.0 began in May 2019when Westbrook posted a video to YouTubein which she cut ties with Charles.She alleged that he both disrespected herafter she mentored him and “tricked” straightmen into thinking they were gay.Star responded to the video, accusingCharles of being a “danger to society,” butnever substantiated these claims.Dawson was never publicly involved with this feud,but it didn’t take long for people to speculate that heplayed a behind-the-scenes role in the spread of it.In her latest video, Westbrook said that shewas “gaslit into making that video” and that itwas “one of the biggest regrets of my life”.Westbrook also claimed that Dawson wasin fact in on the “Bye Sister” video all along,and that he even offered to help edit it.Though Star hasn’t yet responded to any of theallegations Westbrook made in her latest video,Dawson has had quite a few things to say.“THIS IS A F****** LIE AND I’M LOSING MY MIND,”he wrote in a now-deleted tweet 0

