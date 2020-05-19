Landslide sweeps through village in the Philippines after heavy rain

Shocking footage shows parts of a mountain collapsing during a landslide after heavy rain in the Philippines on June 30.

The erosion happened after 12 hours of constant downpours that started a few days on June 28 evening in Digos City.

EJ Andales Crodua Pelare said the horrifying landslide unfolded a few meters away from her house.

She said: "We were lucky our house was not hit by the rocks.

It was so scary, last week we experienced heavy rains and now landslides." EJ added that the landslide hit a car and took it down the mountains with it together with the huge boulders and mass of soil.

Several parts of the Mindanao region in the south of the Philippines were battered by thunderstorms that forced more than 300 families to leave their homes and spend the night in evacuation centers.

The region has entered into its annual rainy season that sees soaring temperatures and regular tropical storms until cooler weather arrives towards October.