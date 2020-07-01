Hagia Sophia Museum: Court to rule if Istanbul landmark should be a mosque again

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hagia Sophia Former place of worship, museum in Istanbul, Turkey
Turkish court hears case on turning Hagia Sophia into a mosqueBy Mert Ozkan ANKARA (Reuters) - A Turkish court on Thursday heard a case aimed at converting Istanbul's sixth century Hagia Sophia back into a mosque and will..
WorldNews
Turkey's Hagia Sophia and the battle to reconvert it to a mosque
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:54Published
Hagia Sophia: Turkey to rule on turning site into mosqueTurkey's Council of State rules on Thursday whether the iconic site can be turned back into a mosque.
BBC News
Istanbul Most populous city in Turkey
Asked to light tandoor oven within an hour after Khashoggi's murder: Saudi consulate workerA Saudi consulate worker in Istanbul told a Turkish court on Friday he had been asked to light a tandoor oven less than an hour after Saudi journalist Jamal..
WorldNews
Turkey trial of Saudi suspects in Jamal Khashoggi murder begins
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:49Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this