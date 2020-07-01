Global  
 

Turkey reconverts Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:31s - Published
President Erdogan declares iconic cultural site reopen to Muslim worship after a court ruling.

Hagia Sophia: World Council of Churches appeals to Turkey on mosque decision

 The World Association of Churches says returning the Turkish landmark to a mosque is mistaken.
BBC News

Turkey's president formally makes Hagia Sophia a mosque

 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday formally re-converted Istanbul’s sixth-century iconic Hagia Sophia into a mosque, hours after a high court..
WorldNews

Iconic Istanbul museum 'could return to mosque'

 A Turkish court clears way for Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum, built in 6th Century, to revert to being a mosque.
BBC News

UK showers Saudis with apologies hastily after criticizing Riyadh regime’s rights record: Report

 The United Kingdom has reportedly offered Saudi Arabia profuse apologies, only days after London publicly leveled criticism against the ultra-conservative..
WorldNews

Changes to Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia could trigger heritage review – UNESCO

 UNESCO must be notified of any change in the status of Istanbul’s sixth-century Hagia Sophia museum and the changes may have to be reviewed by its World..
WorldNews

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vows to curb social media in Turkey [Video]

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vows to curb social media in Turkey

Alleged insults were directed to his daughter and son-in-law when they announced the birth of their fourth child on Twitter.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:47Published

Turkey Torn on Whether Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia Should Be a Museum or a Mosque


TIME - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsAl Jazeera


World Council of Churches expresses dismay over Hagia Sophia

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The interim secretary general of the World Council of Churches has...
Seattle Times - Published

Turkey's ancient Hagia Sofia can be converted to a mosque, court rules

A Turkish court said on Friday it annulled a 1934 government decree turning Istanbul's Hagia Sophia...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •News24Eurasia Review



Hagia Sophia Museum: Court to rule if Istanbul landmark should be a mosque again [Video]

Hagia Sophia Museum: Court to rule if Istanbul landmark should be a mosque again

Hagia Sophia Museum: Court to rule if Istanbul landmark should be a mosque again

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:33Published
Turkey's Hagia Sophia and the battle to reconvert it to a mosque [Video]

Turkey's Hagia Sophia and the battle to reconvert it to a mosque

Turkey's highest court is set to decide the status of the Hagia Sophia, but experts say a legal ruling is only symbolic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:54Published