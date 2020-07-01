Turkey reconverts Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque

|
Turkey Country in Western Asia with a small portion in Southeastern Europe
Hagia Sophia: World Council of Churches appeals to Turkey on mosque decisionThe World Association of Churches says returning the Turkish landmark to a mosque is mistaken.
BBC News
Turkey's president formally makes Hagia Sophia a mosqueTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday formally re-converted Istanbul’s sixth-century iconic Hagia Sophia into a mosque, hours after a high court..
WorldNews
Iconic Istanbul museum 'could return to mosque'A Turkish court clears way for Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum, built in 6th Century, to revert to being a mosque.
BBC News
UK showers Saudis with apologies hastily after criticizing Riyadh regime’s rights record: ReportThe United Kingdom has reportedly offered Saudi Arabia profuse apologies, only days after London publicly leveled criticism against the ultra-conservative..
WorldNews
Istanbul Most populous city in Turkey
Changes to Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia could trigger heritage review – UNESCOUNESCO must be notified of any change in the status of Istanbul’s sixth-century Hagia Sophia museum and the changes may have to be reviewed by its World..
WorldNews
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan 12th President of Turkey
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vows to curb social media in Turkey
