Erdogan joins thousands for first prayers at Hagia Sophia

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan 12th President of Turkey
Erdogan joins thousands in first prayers at Hagia Sophia
German Paper Says Merkel Intervention Staved Off Greek-Turkish WarATHENS – Greece denied a report in the German newspaper Bild that Chancellor Angela Merkel played power broker in calls to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos..
Turkey's Erdogan visits Hagia Sophia after reconversion from museum to mosqueTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a surprise visit to Hagia Sophia on Sunday just days before the first Muslim prayers are to be held at the Istanbul..
Turkey marks failed coup with drone light show
Hagia Sophia UNESCO World Heritage Site in Istanbul, Turkey
Meet the Hagia Sophia's cat, who still has a job
Hagia Sophia: Former Istanbul museum to open for Muslim worshippersThe former museum will open to worshippers for the first time after being turned back into a mosque.
ONLY ON AP: Elpidophoros, US leaders discuss Hagia SophiaHis Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America held a meeting with U.S. political leaders in Washington on Thursday to discuss concerns over the seizure and..
Turkey Country in Western Asia with a small portion in Southeastern Europe
Turkey-Greece tensions escalate over Turkish Med drilling plansGreece issues a naval alert after Turkey says it is sending a ship to carry out a drilling survey.
Turkey, Russia say they seek lasting cease-fire in LibyaANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish and Russian delegations met Wednesday in Turkey's capital to discuss the war in Libya and agreed to press ahead with efforts for..
Libyans fear the unknown as Egypt, Turkey ramp up war in Sirte
Christianity Abrahamic monotheistic religion based on the life and teachings of Jesus of Nazareth
Silent protest held outside UN highlighting the plight of Christian persecution in Pakistan
Caring for the dead: Christian, Muslim, and COVID
