Erdogan joins thousands for first prayers at Hagia Sophia
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan joined huge crowds on Friday for the first prayers at Hagia Sophia in nine decades, sealing his ambition to restore Muslim worship at an ancient site long revered in both Christianity and Islam.

Emer McCarthy reports.

Inside Hagia Sophia, white curtains covered an image of Mary and Jesus which would have faced the worshippers. Officials have said the Christian frescoes and glittering mosaics adorning the cavernous dome and central hall will be concealed during Muslim prayer times, but remain on display for the rest of the time.

German Paper Says Merkel Intervention Staved Off Greek-Turkish War

 ATHENS – Greece denied a report in the German newspaper Bild that Chancellor Angela Merkel played power broker in calls to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos..
Turkey's Erdogan visits Hagia Sophia after reconversion from museum to mosque

 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a surprise visit to Hagia Sophia on Sunday just days before the first Muslim prayers are to be held at the Istanbul..
Turkey marks failed coup with drone light show [Video]

Turkey marks failed coup with drone light show

Some 200 drones lit up the sky in Istanbul late on Wednesday to mark the fourth anniversary of July 15, 2016 putsch, when rogue soldiers commandeered warplanes, tanks and helicopters, attacked parliament and tried to abduct Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, killing 250 people.

Meet the Hagia Sophia's cat, who still has a job [Video]

Meet the Hagia Sophia's cat, who still has a job

With thousands of Instagram followers and even a former U.S. president as a fan, Gli the cat is almost as famous as her home, Istanbul’s ancient Hagia Sophia.

Hagia Sophia: Former Istanbul museum to open for Muslim worshippers

 The former museum will open to worshippers for the first time after being turned back into a mosque.
ONLY ON AP: Elpidophoros, US leaders discuss Hagia Sophia

 His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America held a meeting with U.S. political leaders in Washington on Thursday to discuss concerns over the seizure and..
Turkey-Greece tensions escalate over Turkish Med drilling plans

 Greece issues a naval alert after Turkey says it is sending a ship to carry out a drilling survey.
Turkey, Russia say they seek lasting cease-fire in Libya

 ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish and Russian delegations met Wednesday in Turkey's capital to discuss the war in Libya and agreed to press ahead with efforts for..
Libyans fear the unknown as Egypt, Turkey ramp up war in Sirte [Video]

Libyans fear the unknown as Egypt, Turkey ramp up war in Sirte

There are increasing fears that Egypt's plans to deploy troops abroad could escalate the conflict in neighbouring Libya.

Silent protest held outside UN highlighting the plight of Christian persecution in Pakistan [Video]

Silent protest held outside UN highlighting the plight of Christian persecution in Pakistan

A silent demonstration was held infront of the United Nations Office in Geneva alongside Broken Chair to raise a voice in solidarity to eradicate the malicious blasphemy law and forced conversions in Pakistan. The ongoing mistreatment of Christians and other religious minorities in Pakistan is an issue of immense importance that nevertheless still receives scant attention from the UN or international human rights organisations. Christians and other religious minorities in Pakistan have been treated as second-class citizens, their constitution legally bars religious minorities from high government offices. The country's Christian community continues to suffer discrimination, intolerance and instances of outright persecution. Religious places like churches have become an easy target for Christian persecution. According to the protesters, Christians, Hindus, and other religious minorities in the Islamic Republic are routinely subjected to multiple forms of discrimination and harassment. In 2020, Pakistan has ranked fifth on the Open Doors USA World Watch List of the top 50 countries where Christians are persecuted for their faith.

Caring for the dead: Christian, Muslim, and COVID [Video]

Caring for the dead: Christian, Muslim, and COVID

Bodies often arrive at night in Iraq's only cemetery specifically for those who have died of COVID-19, in the southern Shi'ite holy city of Najaf. Volunteers, in full protective suits, wash and wrap the corpses in burial shrouds before putting them back in the coffins. Soraya Ali reports.

