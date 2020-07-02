Global  

Walmart Transforming 160 Of Its Parking Lots Into Drive-In Theaters
Walmart Transforming 160 Of Its Parking Lots Into Drive-In Theaters

Walmart Transforming 160 Of Its Parking Lots Into Drive-In Theaters

Soon you'll be able to catch a movie in the parking lot at a number of Walmart locations.

Walmart partners with Tribeca to transform store parking lots into drive-in theaters

Walmart is transforming the parking lots at some stores nationwide to drive-in theaters and offering...
Walmart Transforming Its Parking Lots Into Drive-in Theaters This Summer

Walmart Transforming Its Parking Lots Into Drive-in Theaters This Summer

The retailer is converting 160 of its US store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters.

Walmart To Transform Dozens Of Store Parking Lots Into Drive-In Theaters

Walmart To Transform Dozens Of Store Parking Lots Into Drive-In Theaters

With cinemas shuttered nationwide because of the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart is getting in on the drive-in movie craze. Katie Johnston reports.

