Joss Whedon Accused Of 'Abusive, Unprofessional' Behavior

Joss Whedon is the director of the DC film "Justice League." Ray Fisher, the actor who played Cyborg, has slammed Whedon.

Fisher took to Twitter to accuse Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on the set of the 2017 film.

Fisher also said Whedon was enabled by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, producers at DC and Warner Brothers.

Fisher did not describe the Whedon's behavior.

Fisher offered no corroboration for his claims.