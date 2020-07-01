Global  

Lost pets on Fourth of July
Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Experts are warning pet owners to prepare for the Fourth of July.
- - experts are warning pet owners- to prepare for the- fourth of july holiday ---- the celebration leads to more - lost pets than any other day of- the year.

- nationwide says july 5th is one- of the busiest days at animal - shelters.

- that's because so many pets are- scared off from their homes by- fireworks.- nationwide suggests - mircochipping so people can be- easily reunited with a lost pet- also, talk to your vet about- anti-anxiety medication that- may make the holiday less - stressful for your animal.- and keep your pets inside your- home for the night to - decrease the chance of them - running off





