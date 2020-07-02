Indiana DNR hits the water to keep people safe on boats

Local conservation officers want to you to stay safe on the water.... it's an important reminder as people are itching to get out for the holiday weekend.

You may have plans to hit the water... but there are some things to keep in mind.

A "boating while intoxicated arrest" could result in you losing your drivers license.

Under indiana law..

You can drink while driving a boat.

But, you could be arrested if you have a blood alcohol level of point zero eight percent or higher.

You can also be arrested at a lower b-a-c level if you show impairment.

"when people are out recreating they get focused on having fun and not so much on the actual fact they're on a boat they're on a piece of machinery and they need to be cautious of where they're at at all times. No different from when you're operating a vehicle"

You should have enough life-jackets on your boat for every person aboard.

Remember to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated.