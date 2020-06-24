Mourinho fears for future of 'beautiful game' after VAR decision shakes spurs
Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he fears for the future of football after his side were on the wrong end of one of the most controversial VAR decisions of the season in a 3-1 loss at Sheffield United.
