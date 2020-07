Palm Beach County doctor fears coronavirus cases will continue to climb in Florida

Florida hit a grim record in the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday with 10,109 new cases, including the death of an 11-year-old boy in Miami-Dade County.

THE NEW CASESPUTS THE STATE TOTAL CASECOUNT AT NEARLY 170- THOUSANDWPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'S CHRISGILMORE MET WITH AN INFECTIOUSDISEASE DOCTOR AT GOODSAMARITAN HOSPITAL FORFEEDBACK ON THE CONCERNINGMILESTONE.10 THOUSAND 100 AND NINE NEWCASES WERE REPORTED OVERNIGHTTO BE EXACT THAT'S THE LAGESTSINGLE DAY SPIKE IN CASESREPORTED IN THE STATE ANDINFECTIOUS DISEASE EXPERT,DOCTOR DAVID DODSON SAYS HEFEARS THAT NUMBER WILL ONLYGET LARGER WITHOUT PROPERACTION.HEREMORE THAN 400 NEW CASES WEREREPORTED IN PALM BEACH 39 INMARTIN 64 IN ST LUCIE COUNTY33 IN INDIAN RIVER ANDOKEECHOBEE HAD THE LEAST WITH7.DOCTOR DAVID DODSON WHOSPECIALIZES IN INFECTIOUSDISEASE DESCRIBES THE INCREASEIN POSITIVE COVID ASEXPONENTIAL HE ADDS THAT 17PERCENT OF ALL THEHOSPITALIZATIONS IN FLORIDARIGHT NOW ARE PEOPLE UNDER THEAGE OF 45 THE BEST THINGSPEOPLE CAN DO ACCORDING TO DRDODSON IS: WEAR MASKS, AVOIDLARGE CROWDS, AND STAY AT HOMEWHEN POSSIBLE.6:42 (FB LIVE) I WISH PEOPLEWOULD UNDERSTAND EVEN THOUGHIT'S BEAUTIFUL OUTSIDE AND THESUN IS SHINING, WE'RE IN AHOTZONE WE'RE IN A PANDEMIC.THIS SI A LETHAL PANDEMIC ANDHOW IT GOES, DEPENDS ON EACHOF OUR BEHAVIOR.

10:30 IF YOUREALLY CLAMP DOWN AND MAKEEVERYONE STAY HOME THE VIRUSREALLY CAN'T BE TRANSMITTED SOTHEN THE CASES GO DOWN AFTER ACOUPLE OF WEEKS AND THEN WE'VELEARNED IF YOU OPEN UP SOCIETYAND ALLOW PEOPLE TO INTERACTTHEN THE CASES GO UP, SO WHATWE'RE ON RIGHT NOW ISEXPONENTIAL GROWTH CURVE