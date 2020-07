Coronavirus positive rate in Florida children down to 14 percent

COUNTYDIRECTOR SAYS THE STATELOWER POSITIVITY RATE IS ARESULT OF MORE TESTING& WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5QUESADA SPOKE TO APEDIATRICIAN ABOUT THENUMBERALL IN ALL IVE SEEN KIDS WHOCOME IN WITH MUCH MILDERSYMPTOMS COMPARED TO THEADULTS AND THEY SEEM TO BEABLE TO FIGHT IT A LITTLE BITQUICKER THAN THE ADULTS DR.ANGELICA JOHNSON IS APEDIATRIC EMERGENCY ROOMPHYSICIAN AND SAYS THE STATEAVERAGE OF ABOUT 14 PERCENT ISWHAT SHEHOSPITAL& I HAVE SEEN ANINCREASE IN KIDS BEINGHOSPITALIZED WITH CORONA LIKSYMPTOMS AND WITH CORONAVIRUSBUT THERE ARE A LOT OFNEGATIVE TESTS TOO &SHE SAYSTHE HOSPITAL IS TESTING EVERYCHILD WHO COMES IN FOR APROCEDURE& WE HAVE THOSE DAYSWECOME BACK NEGATIVE DR. ALINAALONSO IS THE PALM BEACHCOUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENTDIRECTORMORNINGSHE SAID THE POSITIVITY RATEIN CHILDREN WILL CONTINUE TOCHANGE& AS WE TEST MORE KIDSTHAT ARE NEGATIVE THAT NUMBERWILL CONTINUE TO GO DOWN ANIMPORTANT NUMBER ALL SCHOOLDISTRICTS ARE WATCHINGCLOSELY& DR. JOHNSON TELLSEVERY PARENT TO MAKE SURETHEIR CHILDREN ARE ALSO SOCIALDISTANCING AND WEARING THEIRMASKS.

TRY TO GET THAT MASK ONTHAT CHILD AS MUCH AS YOUPOSSIBLY CAN MAKE SURE ITCOVERS ABOVE THE NOSE SITTINGON THE RIM OF THE NOSE AND THEMOUTH BECAUSE WE SEE A LOT OFPEOPLE THAT JUST COVER THEIRMOUTH AND THEY DONTHEIR NOSE MICHELLE QUESADAWPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5.