Jeffrey Epstein's confidante Ghislaine Maxwell arrested in connection with his sexual abuse crimes

The FBI announced Thursday that Ghislaine Maxwell, confidante of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple girls.

ARRESTED BY THE FBI IN NEWHAMPSHIRE.

GHISLAINE MAXWELLHAS BEEN CHARGED WITH SIXCOUNTS RELATED TO THE SERIALSEXUAL ABUSE AND SEXTRAFFICKING OF MINORS&.CONTACT 5 INVESTIGATOR MERRISBADCOCK HAS BEEN FOLLOWINGTHIS CASE CLOSELYÃSHE SPOKETO SEVERAL PEOPLE DIRECTLYIMPACTED BY THE ARREST.JEFFREY EPSTEINLONGTIME MADAMEÃGHISLAINEMAXWELL -- HAS FINALLY BEENARRESTED BY THE FBI.

MAXWELLIS ACCUSED OF“HELPING EPSTEINTO RECRUIT, GROOM ANDULTIMATELY ABUS” 3 MINORGIRLS &ONE AS YOUNG AS 14YEARS OLD&..FROM 1994 TO 1997&ITACTUALLY STILL INVESTIGATINGEPSTEINKUVIN - 11;24;19 - WEHOPEFUL THAT THIS IS JUST THEBEGINNING FO FUTURE POTENTIALINDICTMENTS OF OTHER CO-CONSPIRATORS.

SPENCER KUVINREPRESENTS A HANDFUL OFSURVIVORS WHO WERE ABUSED BYEPSTEIN AND HIS NETWORK.

KUVIN- AND I KNOW ON BEHALF OF THEVICTIMS THESE YOUNG WOMEN ARESO HAPPY ABOUT THIS ARREST.11;23;47 - BECAUSE THEY KNOWTHE US ATTORNEYHOLDING TRUE TO THEIR WORD.MERRIS STAND UP: ACCORDING TOTHIS 18- PAGE INDICTMENT, SOMEOF THE SERIAL SEXUAL ABUSEHAPPENED RIGHT HERE ATEPSTEINMAXWELLONE YEAR AFTER EPSTEIN HIMSELFWAS ARRESTED BY FEDERALAUTHORITIES IN NEW YORK.

BILLSWEENY, ASST.

DIR.

IN CHARGE,FBI12;13;12ÃWE HAVE BEENDISCREETLY KEEPING TABS ONMAXWELLCONTINUED TO WORK THISINVESTIGATION, AND MORERECENTLY WE LEARNED SHE HADSLITHERED AWAY TO A GORGEOUSPROPERTY IN NEW HAMPSHIRE.CONTINUING TO LIVE A LIFE APRIVILEGE, WHILE HER VICTIMSLIVE WITH THE TRAUMA INFLICTEDUPON THEM YEARS AGO.

SCAROLA -2;55 - THIS WAS AN INTERICATEAND WIDE SPREAD NETWORK.SCAROLA - 3:05 - EVERYPARTICIPANT INT HAT NETWORKNEEDS TO BE BROUGHT TOJUSTICE.

LOCAL ATTORNEY JACKSCAROLA ALSO REPRESENTSSEVERAL SURVIVORS WHO ENDUREDEPSTEIN3:07 - GHISLAINE MAXWELL IS ANIMPORTANT FIRST STEP INTOPPLING SERIES OF DOMINOS.REPORTING IN PALM BEACH,MERRIS BADCOCK WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5.IF YOU BELIEVE YOUOF JEFFREY EPSTEIN OR GHISLAINEMAXWELL, THE FBI WANTS TO HEFROM YOU.

YOU CAN ALSO FILE ACLAIM FOR THE JEFFREY EPSTEINVICTIMYOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMO