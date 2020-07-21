Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial

India next to US in COVID testing: Donald Trump



The United States (US) is leading the world in terms of COVID-19 testing and India is at second position, said President Donald Trump in a press conference. He said, "We are leading the world in the COVID-19 testing. Over 50 million COVID-19 tests have been done so far and the second country is India with 12 million COVID-19 testing. We are doing tremendous amount of testing." So far more than 1,40,000 Americans have died due to coronavirus.

