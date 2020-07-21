Global  
 

Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Donald Trump has wished Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and ex-girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, "well" as she awaits trial in a high-profile case in the US.The president was speaking at a White House press conference where he was asked by a journalist if Maxwell will "turn in powerful people", including the Duke of York.Maxwell, who pleaded not guilty, will go on trial in July 2021.

