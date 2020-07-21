Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial

|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
India next to US in COVID testing: Donald Trump
Trump says Covid crisis will get worse before it improves
US leading the world in Covid-19 testing, India second: Trump"We're going to be over 50 million tests," he said, adding that "second country is India with 12 million (tests). Then you have seven million, six million, and..
Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell; associate of Jeffrey Epstein
Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, 'I wish her well'President Donald Trump offered sympathetic words to Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime companion who stands accused of facilitating the abuse of girls..
Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: 'I wish her well'
Jeffrey Epstein American socialite and criminal
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Donald Trump admits Covid-19 in US will get worse before it gets betterUS President Donald Trump sought to paint a rosier picture of the coronavirus for the nation today but conceded the pandemic is likely to get worse for a time as..
Trump resumes starring role in virus briefingsPresident Donald Trump has resumed a starring role in the White House's coronavirus briefing in hopes that he can shore up support for his administration's work..
GOP considers starting point for next relief billThe price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could swell above $1 trillion as White House negotiators negotiate with Congress over money to reopen schools,..
