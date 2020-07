Animal Crackers Movie - Emily Blunt, Danny DeVito, John Krasinski, Ian McKellen Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:07s - Published 1 week ago Animal Crackers Movie - Emily Blunt, Danny DeVito, John Krasinski, Ian McKellen Animal Crackers Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A family uses its magical box of animal crackers to help save a circus. US Release Date: July 24, 2020 Starring: Emily Blunt, Danny DeVito, John Krasinski, Ian McKellen Directed By: Tony Bancroft Network: Netflix 0

