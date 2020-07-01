Heated discussion on mask requirement in Cape Coral

CARRY AN I-D BADGE.

IF YOU HAVEANY DOUBT, CALL L-C-E-CDIRECTLY.A HEATED DEBATE IN CAPE CORALCOUNCIL CHAMBERS TODAY.ALL ABOUTWHETHER OR NOT MASKS SHOULD BEREQUIRED IN PUBLIC.

WE’LL HAVETO WAIT A FEW MORE DAYS TO HEARTHEIR DECISION.

COUNCIL MEMBERSHAVE OPPOSING VIEWS, AND SO DIDTHE PEOPLE WHO SHOWED UP TO THEMEETING.FOX 4’S RACHEL LOYD HAS MORE ONTHE MEETING.IN A TENSE THREE HOURMEETINGYOU COULD HEAREVERYTHING FROM YELLING.NatsI will not wear a mask!

Fine meand I will not pay for it!TO APPLAUSE.Nats(gavel)SO MUCH SO THAT MAYOR JOECOVIELLO HAD TO STEP IN.If the outburst of applausecontinue, I’ll clear ourchambers and you can all clearout and watch in the hallway.THE MAYOR CALLED THE PUBLICMEETING TO DISCUSS EMERGENCYORDINANCE 1-20A PUSH TO MANDATEPEOPLE WEAR FACE COVERINGSn INBUSINESSES.

SOMETHING HESTRONGLY SUPPORTS.If we don’t put the breaks onthis and get this under control,and do it quickly, andaccurately.

And move it forwardin a fashion where peopleunderstand the importance ofwearing a mask, those numbersare going to get worse, andbusinesses are going to behurting more than they are now.IF PASSED VIOLATORS WOULD HAVETO PAY A $50 FEE THE FIRST TIME.$125 FOR THE SECOND AND $250 FOREVERY OFFENSE THAT FOLLOWS.COUNCILWOMAN MARILYN STOUT SAIDSHE WOULD NOT VOTE FOR IT.It worries me that we’re takingthese dollars out of somebody’spocket that may need it forfood.AND MANY WHO SHOWED UP WERE ALSOAGAINST IT BUT FOR DIFFERENTREASONS.Help our at-risk neighbors stayhome, while this virus runs itscourse in the healthy as we gainherd immunity.

It’s not goingaway by wearing masks.{applauseOTHERS SUPPORT THEORDINANCEWITHOUT THE FINES.<It gives the opportunity tofine people who areunderprivileged.

But I firmlybelieve that we do need masks,and the consequences should besomething else.