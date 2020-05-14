Lockdown rules: how to keep your guests safe
New lockdown rules, which come into force in England from 4 July, mean one household can spend time with another one indoors so long as they follow social distancing guidelines.
Dr Sir Tobias S. J. Green Lockdown rules: How to keep your guests safe from Covid-19 https://t.co/TruiN7cVuX 9 minutes ago
Dr Sir Tobias S. J. Green Lockdown rules: How to keep your guests safe from Covid-19 https://t.co/aWKhqObDTV 15 minutes ago
Dr Sir Tobias S. J. Green Lockdown rules: How to keep your guests safe from Covid-19 https://t.co/keOLN4N9Aj 23 minutes ago
Dr Sir Tobias S. J. Green Lockdown rules: How to keep your guests safe from Covid-19 https://t.co/4uQTAiVRsw 29 minutes ago
Cllr Liz Walsh RT @BucksCouncil: Keep your distance, wash your hands, wear face coverings in public, get tested & stay home if you have symptoms, walk and… 29 minutes ago
CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Lockdown rules: How to keep your guests safe from Covid-19 https://t.co/2iBwPg2uDw 32 minutes ago
Dr Sir Tobias S. J. Green Lockdown rules: How to keep your guests safe from Covid-19 https://t.co/TBfTS4ZdLx 35 minutes ago
Dr Sir Tobias S. J. Green RT @DrEKingreen: Lockdown rules: How to keep your guests safe from Covid-19 https://t.co/hO6UQojZZP https://t.co/oQer3cSdYC 36 minutes ago
Newlyweds use wedding gift money to buy PPE for struggling hospital in the PhilippinesTwo newlyweds used their wedding reception money to buy protective gear and food for the local hospital struggling with coronavirus patients.
Kindhearted couple Wilbert Silverio, 29, and Harlene..
Scuba diver demonstrates impressive underwater bubble ring talentLoidy is a scuba master with a serious talent for guiding his clients over the reefs and providing them with amazing experiences. Whether he leads them on a search for sea turtles, or a thrilling dive..
How tennis clubs have prepared to re-openOur reporter Gary Cotterill visits a tennis club in Sheen to see how they have prepared to make a safe return following the easing of lockdown measures and what rules we need to follow.